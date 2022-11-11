Police target motorbikes on footpaths

MOTORBIKE riders are being warned by police not to break the law by riding on public land including footpaths.

The warning comes after a motorbike rider, who was riding on a footpath, deliberately rode at a policeman trying to stop the rider.

This follows a number of other incidents where dirt bikes and motorcycles have been driven dangerously on public land in Tuggeranong around the town centre and schools, police say.

It is against the law to ride trail bikes, motorcycles, and quadbikes on public land, including foot paths and greenbelts, police say.

Trail bikes and motorcycles can only be ridden on public roads if properly registered and operated by a licensed rider.

All other riding of trail bikes and motorcycles on public land in the ACT is prohibited.