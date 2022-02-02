Police warn of more protests

PROTEST rallies in Canberra against COVID-19 vaccine mandates are expected to continue into next week, police warn.

ACT policing says protest groups are congregating at locations within the Parliamentary Triangle, and are regularly moving from illegal camping locations.

It comes as three people were arrested in the Parliamentary Triangle yesterday (February 2) as part of ongoing demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Police expect the protests to continue into next week, and are warning workers in the area to consider working elsewhere.

While police say they recognised the right to “peaceful” protest, legal issues – such as camping and illegal parking – would be dealt with by law enforcement.