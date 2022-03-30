Prescribed burn may produce smoke over Gungahlin

SMOKE may be visible across parts of Canberra today (March 30) as the ACT Parks and Conservation Service conducts a prescribed burn in Gungahlin.

The 5.3 hectare burn at Gungaderra Grasslands Nature Reserve at Gungahlin Hill is being conducted to reduce fire risk in the area.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.

The burn will be conducted subject to suitable weather and fuel moisture conditions.