Queanbeyan man dies from covid

NSW Health has today (February 11) reported the death of a man in Queanbeyan due to COVID-19.

It marks the 15th death in the Southern NSW Local Health District since the beginning of the pandemic.

The district recorded 230 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, including 162 rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 68 PCR tests. It brings the total number of active cases to 2635.

There are currently 24 people in hospital with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

24 new cases in the Bega Valley

28 cases in Eurobodalla

41 in Goulburn Mulwaree

98 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

28 in Snowy Monaro

1 in the Upper Lachlan

10 in the Yass Valley