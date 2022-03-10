Queanbeyan-Palerang man in his 70s dies with covid

A MAN in his 70s from the Queanbeyan-Palerang region has died with COVID-19, bringing southern NSW’s covid death toll to 21.

Daily cases have risen throughout the Southern NSW Local Health District this week, with 336 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (March 9). 211 of the cases were detected by RATs and 125 were detected by PCR tests.

There are currently 3115 active cases of the virus throughout southern NSW and nine people are in hospital. Only one is in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

53 new cases in the Bega Valley

42 in Eurobodalla

34 in Goulburn Mulwaree

144 in Queanbeyan Palerang

28 in Snowy Monaro

11 in the Upper Lachlan