Seiffert Oval to host Young Matildas match

THE Young Matildas will play matches in Queanbeyan this week as part of an international women’s football tournament.

Four teams– Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and the Young Matildas (the under 20s national team) – are participating in the six day Pacific Women’s Four Nations Tournament.

Matches are being held at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra and Queanbeyan’s Seiffert Oval.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson said: “We are delighted to welcome the senior national teams of our pacific neighbours Fiji, Papua New Guinea

and Solomon Islands for the first Asia-Pacific cross-confederation tournament activity since the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The tournament will provide female footballers from the visiting pacific nations with access to quality matches, high-performance facilities and expertise, including capacity-building sessions with Football Australia technical and subject-matter experts.”

Fans can attend the final match day free of charge at Seiffert Oval on Sunday (November 13).