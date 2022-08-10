Service station robbed with kitchen knives

A SERVICE station in Gungahlin was robbed last night (August 9) by a man with two large kitchen knives.

Police say the man entered the EG (Caltex) station at around 8.30pm and approached the staff demanding money,

Cash was stolen before the man fled the scene heading towards the nearby car dealerships.

The man was wearing a grey jumper, grey track pants, beige gloves, a black balaclava and red, white, and black sneakers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw suspicious behaviour in Crinigan Circuit, Ginn Street or nearby area between 8pm and 9pm or is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.