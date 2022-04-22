News location:

Canberra CityNews

Friday, April 22, 2022

Seselja pledges $15m to upgrade Viking Park

Viking Park. Photo: Austadiums

LIBERAL Senator Zed Seselja has announced a re-elected Morrison Government would provide $15 million for the redevelopment of Viking Park.

The proposed upgrade, which would be co-funded by the Canberra Vikings Club, would increase the park’s seating capacity from 1000 to 10,000 and transform it into a “state-of-the-art boutique suburban stadium.”

“Viking Park has long been a staple in Canberra’s sporting infrastructure and this upgrade will establish it as a first-class suburban stadium equipped for mid-sized local and national events alike,” said Senator Seselja.

Vikings Group CEO Anthony Hill welcomed the funding commitment.

“It is important to the Vikings Group that we are in the position to offer facilities that reflect the quality of sport we can showcase here in Tuggeranong,” said Mr Hill.

“With teams such as Vikings Rugby, Brumbies Super W, the Matildas and Canberra United using these facilities, it’s only right that the stadium and surrounding grounds receive the attention they deserve.”

Independent Senate candidate David Pocock, who has been advocating for a new, larger stadium and national convention centre in Civic, said the funding “falls well short of community expectations.”

“Senator Seselja failed to secure any actual funding for this project in the federal budget,” said Mr Pocock.

“And now we’re seeing promises of a suburban rugby stadium upgrade if we re-elect him for a fourth term. He hasn’t delivered and this re-announcement doesn’t offer anything like the long-term vision for our city we need.”

One Response to Seselja pledges $15m to upgrade Viking Park

Bruce Carmichael says: April 22, 2022 at 11:13 am

Indicative of LNP fears Zed might not get returned in Canberra. Everyone has their price but this isn’t enough to make me vote for Zed even if it did move forward post announcement.

Reply

Leave a Reply

