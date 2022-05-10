Seselja pledges $30m for Gungahlin road upgrades

ACT Senator Zed Seselja says if re-elected a Coalition government would dedicate $30 million to intersection upgrades in Gungahlin.

Mr Seselja said the commitment will prioritise funding for upgrades that improve safety and ease congestion in the suburb, which according to the ACT government has three of Canberra’s seven most dangerous intersections.

“Any Canberran who drives through Gungahlin regularly knows the roads need fixing,” said Mr Seselja.

“There are dangerous intersections across the town centre, and congestion issues will only continue to increase as Gungahlin continues to grow.”

The ACT Government has identified intersection improvements in Gungahlin as part of the major roads improvements program in its ACT Infrastructure Plan.

Mr Seselja said the funding commitment would accelerate these plans and ensure safer and more reliable commutes for Canberrans across Gungahlin.