‘Severe’ storms predicted for ACT

CANBERRANS are being warned about the possibility of “severe” thunderstorms late this afternoon (February 10).

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting heavy rainfall and damaging winds for the Canberra region.

Authorities are warning Canberrans to move cars under cover and away from trees, secure any loose items around the house, and never drive through flood water.

The warning comes on the back of a series of damaging storms that have hit Canberra recently.