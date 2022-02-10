‘Severe’ storms predicted for ACT

CANBERRANS are being warned about the possibility of “severe” thunderstorms late this afternoon (February 10).
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting heavy rainfall and damaging winds for the Canberra region.
Authorities are warning Canberrans to move cars under cover and away from trees, secure any loose items around the house, and never drive through flood water.
The warning comes on the back of a series of damaging storms that have hit Canberra recently.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply