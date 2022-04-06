Small expression of a big hope

A large mural featuring Australia’s yellow-tailed cockatoo was quietly unveiled yesterday at Endeavour House building in Manuka.

Designed by artist James Small, the artwork was chosen by public vote in March last year after local business, Ethical Property, sought submissions from local artists to create a mural on the theme of climate change.

After being delay of 12 months due to lockdowns and logistics complications, the piece is now prominently displayed on Canberra Avenue.

Adam Trevaskus, CEO of Ethical Property, which owns Endeavour House, said, “We’re really pleased to finally see this stunning piece of art take pride of place on Endeavour House, where it will be seen by thousands of commuters and local members of the community.” says Adam Trevaskus, adding, “the building’s social theme is about giving a voice to those who need to be heard by the people in power.

He said he believed the project reflected the strong feelings of the local community who chose the climate change theme for this mural, which means overtime it will become part of the identity of the neighbourhood.

Small’s design combines an illustration of a yellow-tailed black cockatoo, perched on a branch of Banksia Integrifolia, with an abstract yet symbolic background.

“My piece draws inspiration from the nature of urgency in the fight for climate change. It also offers an optimistic and hopeful resolve, that the future of our environment is in our hands,” Small said.