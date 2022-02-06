Small lift in southern NSW covid numbers

THERE were 151 positive test results (cases) notified in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 5), including 108 positive rapid antigen tests and 43 positive PCR tests. This is a small increase on yesterday’s 139 cases.

Twenty people remain in hospital, according to NSW Health, with two in intensive care.

The Southern NSW Local Health District is managing 2991 active cases.

Local government area breakdown of the 151 new cases:

Bega Valley – 18

Eurobodalla – 25

Goulburn Mulwaree – 26

Queanbeyan Palerang – 55

Snowy Monaro – 20

Upper Lachlan – 0

Yass Valley – 7