Southern NSW records two covid deaths as cases dwindle

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has today (February 28) reported the death of a Queanbeyan-Palerang man in his 70s and a Eurobodalla woman in her 80s with COVID-19.

Their deaths bring the district’s covid death toll to 19.

Fifteen people remain in hospital but there are none currently in intensive care or on ventilators.

There were 135 new cases of the virus recorded in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, including 97 positive RATs and 38 positive PCR tests.

There are currently 2662 active cases of the virus in the district.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

10 new case in the Bega Valley

29 in Eurobodalla

13 in Goulburn Mulwaree

59 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

11 in the Snowy Monaro

4 in the Upper Lachlan

9 in the Yass Valley