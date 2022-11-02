Sports facilities to go ‘female friendly’

CONSTRUCTION begins this week on female-friendly improvements to sport pavilions in Nicholls, Rivett and Kambah at a cost of $126,000.

Sport Minister Yvette Berry said the money would pay for new partitions, shelves and mirrors, as well as improved cricket facilities, irrigation and drainage upgrades and new LED lighting.

“Having these change-room inclusions available across Canberra will not only cater to the growing participation of females in sport but also provide them with the facilities they both need and deserve,” Berry said.

Meanwhile, the minister said work would begin later this week at the dry-land oval at the Holt District Playing Fields to bring it back up to standard for future competition, standard training and match play.

In the next 12 months, sportsgrounds in Watson, Deakin and Scullin would receive new lighting, and sportsgrounds in Gowrie and Higgins would have their lighting upgraded to provide greater flexibility to schedule events and enable games to be played after sunset.

Fncing at the Kaleen and Boomanulla enclosed ovals would be replaced, with works already underway at Boomanulla.

“The government is also improving facilities at the Ngunnawal neighbourhood oval, with parking improvements and a new toilet block coming in 2023,” she said.

Kingston Oval would receive female-friendly upgrades next year.