Starving dogs on the rise in ACT

THE RSPCA is seeing more cases of starving dogs in Canberra.

RSPCA ACT chief inspector Warrick Dunstan said at least one emaciated dog per day came into the care of the RSPCA over a period of one week in

October.

“It’s worrying to see so many starving animals in the community,” said Dunstan.

“Inspectors hold serious concerns for the welfare of animals in the ACT after seeing an increase in reports of emaciated dogs.”

Dunstan reminded pet owners that harsh penalties apply for neglect and animal cruelty.

“Owners who wilfully perpetuate cruelty will have their animal seized and they will face charges,” he said.

Pet owners who are unable to properly care for their pets can surrender or rehome them by contacting the RSPCA on 6287 8100.