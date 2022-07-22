Libs: Steel in hiding over ‘murky’ CIT contracts

THE ACT Opposition says the ACT government is refusing to answer a barrage of questions relating to a series of questionable contracts awarded by the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT).

It comes following the public revelation of $8.87 million worth of “unusual” contracts awarded by CIT to a consultancy company.

During the last Assembly sitting week in June, Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee asked Skills Minister Chris Steel a range of questions relating to the contracts, which have gone unanswered. According to Lee, Steel says he was unable to provide answers to the questions due to the integrity commission investigation which is currently underway. “To hide behind the current Integrity Commission investigation as an excuse not to answer questions even on topics that do not relate to the procurements and contracts themselves is a disgrace,” Lee says.

“It is deplorable and a complete slap in the face to all Canberrans for the Minister to go into hiding.”

Ms Lee also said freedom-of-information requests submitted by the Canberra Liberals to CIT about the contracts had not met statutory deadlines.

“To come back with a blanket refusal to answer any questions makes a mockery of the seriousness of the issues that Canberrans have every right to know about,” says Lee.

“It is absolutely imperative for the Minister to be upfront with the public about the murkiness that has clouded these contracts.”