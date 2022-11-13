Teen charged for sharing intimate photos

A Tuggeranong teenager has been charged with a string of sex offences including sharing intimate images without consent.

Police arrested the 17-year-old at his home on Saturday (November 12) and charged him with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of non-consensual sharing of intimate images and one count of using a telecommunications service to menace.

The charges relate to alleged offending against three separate teenage girls in the past four months, police say.

The teenager was arrested after the victims complained to police.

Police urge any victims of sexual assault, including anyone who is aware of intimate images being shared without the subject’s consent, to come forward.