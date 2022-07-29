Territory unis call for restoration of territory rights

THE University of Canberra (UC) and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in the NT have joined the call to federal Parliament to support the restoration of territory rights.

Vice Chancellor and President of UC, Professor Paddy Nixon said the rights of territorians are of critical importance to UC and CDU, as they are the only universities in Australia established under territory legislation.

“We are grateful that legislation is being put before the Parliament to address the long-standing blight on Australian democracy caused by the removal of Territory rights in 1997,” said prof Nixon.

“It is not our usual practice to speak out on legislation before the Parliament, but this legislation is critical.”

Vice Chancellor of CDU, Professor Scott Bowman AO, said he believes universities must contribute to and stand up for a fair, just and equitable society.

“I passionately support restoring the democratic rights of the people of the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory,” said prof Bowman.

“Our inability to consider and pass legislation is out of line with the rights of all other Australians, and it is unconscionable that Territorians exist in a less democratic form of government.

“We collectively call on all members of Parliament and every senator to respect the exercise of democracy in Australia by supporting the speedy passage of this legislation.”

ACT Labor backbencher Alicia Payne and NT Labor backbencher Luke Gosling are set to introduce the Bill to Parliament on Monday (August 1).