Traders upset at two-month bridge closure

TRADERS at the busy Yarralumla shopping centre are protesting at the decision to close the Kent Street/Novar Street bridge over Adelaide Avenue for up to two months for the installation of traffic lights.

Yarralumla Resident Association (YRA) president Peter Pharaoh says there are about 9000 vehicle movements a day impacted by the decision to close the bridge.

pleaded with the contractors to close the road for a month and work crews day and night. One trader told “CityNews” he hadcontractors “His response was that they don’t have the resources to do this… my question is how can the government award a contract of this nature to a contractor that can’t run two crews,” the trader says. “We are concerned about a significant drop in trade as, if you exclude the road that takes you to the yacht club from the city, Yarralumla has two roads that take you to the shops. Novar Street acts as the main artery to the shops with substantial pass-by traffic. Closing for two months will reduce this traffic flow significantly as the detour in place does not take you to the shops in any way and is in fact a very long way from them. traffic flow “Up to now, with the periodic weekend road closures, we have experienced a downturn in trade.” will significantly increase traffic through Deakin and will cause problems for people from outside Deakin accessing businesses and services in West Deakin. Across the bridge, the Deakin Residents Association (DRA) says the two-month closure The DRA quotes the contractor as saying they want to complete the “construction works in one main final burst rather than executing periodic weekend closures” that would have taken until May.

To date the project team has completed road widening and kerbs on the Adelaide Avenue off-ramp, laid hundreds of metres of conduit and cable for new streetlights and traffic lights, completed several utility relocations and adjustments and stormwater pit and pipe connections as well as poured the new concrete shared path along the bridge.

“We acknowledge these road closures will be inconvenient for residents, local businesses and the wider community, however we will be doing what we can to complete the works as quickly as possible and reopen the roads. We are working in a highly constrained location and closing these roads enables works to be completed more efficiently and safely for both the community and our project team,” says Emily Wadwell, of City Services.

She says the next stages of work include significant road pavement works at each of the three intersections. To complete these works as efficiently and safely as possible, significant road closures will be in place for about eight weeks from Saturday, January 14.

Road closures

Kent Street/Novar Street (southbound direction): between Kintore Crescent and Macartney Crescent (including access to the Adelaide Avenue on-ramp from Novar Street).

Kent Street/Novar Street (northbound direction): between Denison Street and Kintore Crescent.

Denison Street (northbound direction): between Geils Court and Kent Street.

Adelaide Avenue (southbound direction) exit ramp to Kent Street will be closed at Adelaide Avenue.

Dudley Street (both directions): between Cotter Road and Novar Street / Kent Street.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists across Kent Street bridge will be maintained at all times during the closures.