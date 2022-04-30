Canberra gets Tree City nod from UN

CANBERRA has successfully applied to be named an International Tree City of the World, as local festivities for this year’s Tree Week kick off.

The Tree Cities of the World program, run by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, is a network of 138 cities in 21 countries dedicated to sharing successful approaches to preserving trees and creating successful policies and initiatives that celebrate the benefits trees provide.

Meanwhile, Canberra Tree Week includes the annual Canberra Tree Week Talks, an outdoor exhibition of children’s art at the Australian National Botanic Gardens and guided walks in Canberra and Braidwood.

