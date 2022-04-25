Two men to face court over construction site burglary 

TWO men will face the ACT Magistrates court on charges arising from a burglary at a construction site in Greenway early this morning (April 26).

At about 3.25am, police received a report that two men had illegally entered a construction site in Anketell Street, Greenway through a fence.

Police will allege the men forced entry into an on-site office, and attempted to steal items including power tools, radios, a charging station, and a microwave oven.

Officers arrested the two men about 3.55am as they attempted to leave the construction site via the gap they had previously cut in the security fence.

One man, a 56-year-old from Monash, has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with intent to commit theft and one count of joint commission of theft.

The other man, a 49-year-old from Wanniassa, has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit theft and joint commission of theft.

Both men are due to face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning.