Two monkeypox cases detected in ACT

ACT Health has identified two cases of monkeypox in ACT residents.

Both people have reported mild symptoms and are isolating at home with support from ACT Health and Canberra Health Services.

The affected people travelled to Europe and recently returned to the ACT.

ACT Health says the transmission risk to the community remains low. Authorities are continuing to undertake contact tracing. No high-risk contacts have been identified.

ACT Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said it is important to remember that monkeypox is rare and not easily spread between people, usually requiring direct skin-to-skin or prolonged face-to-face contact.

“Illness associated with the monkeypox virus is usually mild, although complications can occur,” Dr Coleman said.

“Symptoms may initially include fever, chills, muscle aches, backache, and swollen lymph nodes.

“Following these symptoms, a rash usually develops, that spreads to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through stages, like chickenpox, before finally becoming a scab.”

ACT Health recommends that if anyone has symptoms they stay at home and phone their GP clinic to organise a telehealth appointment. They can also phone the Canberra Sexual Health Clinic on 5124 2184.

As at July 10, the Australian Department of Health reported there were 23 cases (confirmed and probable) of monkeypox in Australia. This includes six in Victoria, 16 in New South Wales and 1 in South Australia.

Although it is endemic to parts of Africa, the recent outbreak has been detected in the UK, Europe, northern America and the Middle East.

More info on monkeypox can be found here.