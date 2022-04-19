UC clinic is rehabilitating patients with long covid

A POST-COVID-19 Recovery Clinic at the University of Canberra Hospital is providing rehabilitation services to Canberrans suffering from lingering covid symptoms.

The clinic is assisting patients aged 16 and over who have symptoms of covid that impact their daily lives, more than 12 weeks after contracting the virus.

Patients at the clinic are supported by a range of allied health professionals including a rehabilitation medicine specialist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, exercise physiologist and social worker.

Canberra Health Services have also partnered with the University of Canberra on a research project into long covid care at the clinic.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the clinic is a fantastic example of how Canberra’s healthcare workers are turning innovative research into impactful healthcare.

“This clinic has such an important role to play in helping Canberrans get back to their family, friends, jobs and communities,” Minister Stephen-Smith said.

“The ACT government is committed to supporting Canberrans through a global pandemic, which is why we allocated a further $105 million to the COVID-19 health response in the budget review announced in March.”