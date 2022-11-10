Wealth of services dedicated to empowering seniors

To empower seniors, “CityNews” speaks to some of the local experts who are dedicated to improving the lives of older residents.

ALMOST a quarter of Canberra’s population is people aged 55 and over, and throughout the capital there is a wealth of services that specialise in helping seniors make the most of their lives.

From looking after health to looking after home, there are plenty of businesses throughout Canberra that help make this possible.

A team of compassion, empathy and efficiency

FINANCE director Rhonda Hubert says the staff at Capon and Hubert take pride in knowing that respect and courtesy always takes priority.

Together, lawyers Ken Hubert, Ashilpa Khanna and Daryn Griffiths cover family law, wills and estates and conveyancing.

“Ken is experienced in all areas of family law, including adoptions,” says Rhonda.

“He is an accredited mediator and has been practicing in Canberra for 40 years.

“He helps people with their legal issues with confidence and compassion.”

Ashilpa joined the team five years ago, says Rhonda, and specialises in wills and estates.

“At the time of your loss, we know you need people who understand the challenges of this time and Ashilpa is known for her empathy,” says Rhonda.

“Daryn joined us four years ago and leads our conveyancing team, helping clients buying and selling property, both residential and commercial.”

He can also help with advice regarding contracts for retirement village accommodation, says Rhonda: “He is professional, efficient and a tireless worker for his clients.

“The Capon and Hubert team has been operating for many years in Canberra and enjoys working together.

“Many of our clients have been coming to us for a long time and much of our client base comes through referral, which speaks to Capon and Hubert’s success and the confidence their clients and other professionals have in the team.”

Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

Discounted respite to give carers a break

AS the holiday season approaches, many families feel the pressure of juggling priorities, particularly those in our community who are carers of older family members, says Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell.

“Warrigal has stepped up to offer a discounted respite offer, so the older people in their lives can experience quality care, while they enjoy peace of mind,” he says.

“Warrigal is offering older people in Canberra a ‘stay for three, pay for one’ deal at their Calwell, Stirling, and Queanbeyan care homes. This deal involves three weeks of quality respite care in a modern home, for the price of one.”

The “two weeks free” respite offer will finish on January 31, 2023.

“Warrigal’s respite programs are readily available when caregivers need a temporary break from their day-to-day responsibilities to avoid unnecessary fatigue and burnout, particularly prevalent around the busy holiday time.”

Mark says your loved ones will enjoy 24-hour nursing care, private rooms, delicious meals and engaging activities, with the peace of mind knowing they are being looked after by experienced staff in specially-made accommodation.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this discounted respite offer to the Canberra community, as we know just how much these breaks can mean.

“It’s also a great opportunity to trial what living in one of our Warrigal care homes is like, and the positive lifestyle changes it can bring.”

Call Warrigal on 1800 927744 or visit their website at warrigal.com.au

Exercise classes keep seniors fit and connected

FIVE days a week Arthritis ACT hosts seniors’ exercise classes that CEO Rebecca Davey says are a great way to stay fit and meet new people.

“They’re great exercise for seniors, but more importantly they’re a really nice way to meet other people that might be going through some of the same challenges,” says Rebecca.

“Other people living with pain, other people who are not happy with the fact that their body isn’t working quite as well as they are used to anymore. What most people find is it’s the friendships they make that’s the really special thing – the social connections.”

Rebecca says that the classes have no upper or lower age limit, either.

“Anyone of any age can come,” she says.

“Most of our classes do tend to have people that are retired and are older but there is no age limit.

“Occasionally we have some young people come as well and that gives a nice mix because it’s more like a community.”

Rebecca says the classes cover everything from strength and balance training to chair yoga to tai chi, as well as specially tailored classes for small groups.

That’s only the start, Rebecca says, with Arthritis ACT also offering services such as exercise physiology, disability support and meal planning to help people in managing their pain.

“No question is too big or small for us,” she says.

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041 or visit arthritisact.org.au

Kim’s passionate about improving your home

AS the owner of Renovation Matters, Kim says her love of renovating has seen her take her passion from a hobby to a successful business and with more than 30 renovations under her belt, she’s got the experience and know-how to transform homes to the best effect.

“I can help people who are thinking of downsizing, or renovate to add in shower rails or seats and things like that,” she says.

“Or we can renovate a family home to get people money when moving into the next chapter of their lives.”

Kim says she’s noticed a change in the current market, and having a good looking property helps it to sell.

“I’m hearing from some real estate agents that houses that are unrenovated or needing repairs are sitting on the market and not moving,” says Kim.

Renovation Matters offers a “fix up, profit and pay later” process in which they can cover upfront renovation costs before settlement.

Kim says she works with specialised tradespeople who she trusts to bring their expertise and skill to clients’ renovation projects.

“If we are needed to help a client, there’s nothing we can’t do to help make the renovation a stress-free experience. We can take stress away,” she says.

Renovation Matters, visit renovationmatters.com.au or call Kim on 0427 696662.

Dr Vass offers life-changing hearing help

GETTING help with hearing loss is all about improving communication and gaining clarity, says Dr Vass Hearing Clinic principal Dr William Vass.

Offering professional, independent advice and treatment, Dr Vass says taking the first step with a hearing test can be life-changing.

“We know hearing loss can be linked to anxiety, isolation, anger, relationship issues, work issues and miscommunication in general,” he says.

“After treatment or rehabilitation patients can find it a lot easier to get along with people, don’t have to guess so much and are much more confident in their communication skills, especially with their partner.”

While hearing loss can come with ageing, Dr Vass says it can also often affect young people, too.

“Those exposed to loud noises in military and construction fields can experience hearing loss. Some people might be genetically exposed to hearing loss or there could be viral infections,” he says.

“It’s very important to act early. Waiting too long can start to see a disconnect between the brain and the ear.

“We find that those people who put off getting help with their hearing loss for long periods don’t have as successful outcomes as those who seek help earlier.”

Dr Vass says patients have the certainty that they’ll be seeing him when they visit the clinic and that he will provide one-on-one, tailored care and advice.

“It’s rewarding to help people not be so isolated, and help improve their communication with others, especially their loved ones,” he says.

Dr Vass Hearing Clinic, suite 14, John James Medical Centre, 175 Strickland Crescent, Deakin. Visit drvasshearing.com.au or call 6282 2717.

A complete range of care for patients

ORTHOPAEDICS ACT, which began in 2013, provides a complete range of care for patients, and offers specialist surgical services for adults and children.

“All of our surgeons are subspecialty trained in their areas of expertise,” says Prof Paul N Smith. “We cover all areas from head to toe.”

Prof Smith says the team has a “deep engagement” with the ANU Medical School and research units, as well as participating in specialty training.

He says he works in the industry because of the joy it brings when he is fixing someone’s problems. The most rewarding part is “seeing people get better and getting on with their lives”.

“Either healing a fracture, repairing an injury or enabling someone to walk again,” he says.

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, Level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Phillip. Call 6221 9320, or visit orthoact.com.au

Helping farewell loved ones

PASSIONATE about helping people through one of the most profoundly difficult times of their life, Jennifer Nagy, of Your Canberra Celebrant, says she officiates funeral services with empathy.

“When our loved ones pass, we know we need to organise a fitting goodbye,” she says.

“This is where I come in, meeting with the family to help them work out how best to do this. Comforting words need to be said, memories shared, music played and stories told.

“Whatever suits, and I’m happy to design the order of service handout, if needed.”

Jennifer says she felt drawn to being a funeral celebrant after both her parents passed away.

“It is a heartbreaking experience, and I feel that I can offer comfort and support for others,” she says.

“The loss of my parents gives me compassion and empathy for people travelling through their grief. It means a lot to turn that experience into helping people during a time which is so emotionally fraught.”

Jennifer says helping people with eulogies is rewarding.

“A lot of people feel too shattered to read the eulogy, usually I can help them feel empowered enough to achieve this, though I’m always ready to step in,” she says.

“I strive to help people come away from their loved one’s funeral knowing they have honoured them with dignity and love.”

Your Canberra Celebrant. Call 0435 119981 or visit yourcanberracelebrant.com

Catching eye problems early

DAMIEN Lonergan and Ross Collins, of Collins and Lonergan Evolve Optometry, say it’s important for people of all ages to get their eyes checked regularly.

“Both seniors and young people should be getting check-ups every two to three years,” says Damien.

Damien, who has been in the optometry industry for more than two decades, says macular degeneration is one of the key issues that affects older people.

“It affects one in four people over the age of 80 and one in seven people between the age of 50 and 80,” he says.

“The earlier we find it the earlier we can put effective measures and strategies in.”

Ross Collins’ high standards of customer care and attention to detail saw him progress to store management and become a key point of contact for suppliers. The next natural step was opening his own store, and Ross identified Gungahlin as the location in which he wanted to take this step.

Evolve also offers a large selection of glasses and Damien can also prescribe eye medication.

“When you come in we’ll talk about your experience in the past and anything you’re experiencing that may be a concern,” he says.

“We look forward to the opportunity to care for your eyes and your eyewear with a focus on what you need, accompanied by some good old-fashioned customer service.”

Collins and Lonergan Evolve Optometry, Gungahlin Village (opposite Coles). Call 6189 5891 or visit evolveoptometry.com.au

Goodwin’s home care puts clients first

RUBY Kentwell, community liaison co-ordinator for Goodwin Aged Care services says home care can help people adapt to the challenges that come with the later chapters.

“It can help you get the most out of life and maintain your independence,” she says.

“Home care caters to all needs, from low care such as household chores or transport, to higher care needs such as recovering from surgery or ongoing nursing care.

“It is a great option for anyone who is missing out on doing the things they love. It’s easy because we can come directly to your home, or with you out into the community, whenever you need it.”

Ruby says Goodwin is the largest and most respected provider of home care in the ACT region and has been caring for Canberrans since 1954, “which is more than 65 years of experience”.

“We work with clients to create custom care plans tailored to their needs, that they can change any time,” she says.

“It’s about putting clients first, giving them the freedom to choose how they want to live their life.

“Goodwin carers are local, familiar faces that undergo rigorous background checks, so you can rest assured they have the best people for you.

“Discover what home care can do for you, when to take action to keep living independently at home, and what sets Goodwin Home Care apart.”

Goodwin Aged Care. Call 6175 5650 or visit goodwin.org.au/home-care

Bedding to suit everyone

WITH 25 years’ experience in the industry, Australian Bedding Company (ABC) office manager Stephen Dinn says: “Please come and quiz our staff on the best, most appropriate and cost-effective solution tailored to your own needs.

“It’s a great pleasure that ABC has recently joined forces with COTA (Council On The Aging) ACT, by accepting the seniors’ card and offering extra pricing discount and free delivery to seniors’ card holders,” he says.

“We are happy to look at individual circumstances and willing to tailor the cost and inclusions to make the customer the winner. It’s best to drop in or call the shop where there are more than 35 beds and bedroom suites on display.

“We can supply, deliver, install and commission all our products with our own staff. We do not use sub-contractors, so quality can be monitored from your first contact, past delivery and installation, and into the future years of your ownership.”

Stephen says ABC has a wide range of “special function” lift and tilt electric beds for singles, couples, and people with special mobility needs.”

Stephen says the Australian Bedding Company also has a large commercial division that adds to its buying power.

“We supply accommodation, bedding and furniture all over Australia, to universities, federal and local government agencies, numerous hotels, motels, B&Bs, hostels, backpackers and more.”

The Australian Bedding Company, 2/78 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 6262 3260, or visit australianbeddingcompany.com.au

Raising diabetes awareness

WORLD Diabetes Day is marked every year on November 14, says manager operations, Diabetes NSW/ACT Natalie Smith.

“This year it focuses on the need for better access to quality diabetes education for healthcare professionals and people living with diabetes. Something we wholeheartedly endorse,” she says.

“For every person diagnosed with diabetes there is usually a family member or carer who also ‘lives with diabetes’ every day in a support role.

“This means that an estimated 2.4 million Australians are affected by diabetes every day. Our organisation is dedicated to reducing the incidence and impact of diabetes on people, health systems and society.”

Natalie says keeping diabetes under control is important at any stage of life.

“But as you age, living with diabetes can be further complicated by other chronic health conditions,” she says.

“Over time, diabetes can also cause serious health problems. Make sure you have diabetes health check-ups to prevent complications resulting from diabetes.

“We work in partnership with diabetes health professionals and educators, researchers and healthcare providers to minimise the impact of diabetes on the Australian community. Locally, we work with GPs, the hospitals, our community and members to help raise awareness and support anyone affected by diabetes.”

She says their diabetes education events include sessions on blood glucose monitoring, healthy eating and carbohydrates, weight management, exercise, looking after your feet, managing your emotional wellbeing and much more.”

Diabetes NSW & ACT, visit diabetesaustralia.com.au or call 9552 9942.

In-home care provides happier ageing

NURSE Next Door provides in-home care services so that seniors can continue to live in their own homes as they age, says managing director Kylie Williams.

“Our focus is on happier ageing and making lives better,” says Kylie.

“We’re all about holistic care of the individual and focusing on their daily needs as well as their mental health needs.”

Whether it’s meal prep, housekeeping, transport or just providing some companionship, Kylie says the trained team at Nurse Next Door prioritises the needs of their clients.

“We meet with the clients to look at what their requirements are. Then we build a care plan around that,” says Kylie.

“Some clients may engage us for one visit per week, other clients may be every day. It really depends on them.”

Kylie says Nurse Next Door also asks clients what they like doing and builds their hobbies and interests into their care.

“We understand how important social connection is to everybody’s mental health. We are always looking for opportunities for our clients to get out and about in the community,” she says.

“It may be as simple as going down to the local coffee shop, for a walk or to events such as Floriade.”

Nurse Next Door. Call 1300 600247 or visit nursenextdoor.com.au

Outback trek the ‘walking experience of a lifetime’

BEGINNING as the Zipper Club in 1986, Heart Support Australia was formally established as a national not-for-profit organisation in 1989.

Heart Support Australia CEO Judy Ford says its mission is to facilitate the transition from hospital to home by providing the physical, psychological and social support to help reduce the risk of a secondary cardiac event for as long as needed.

“Heart Support Australia peer-support groups are established when there is a need identified in the community, providing a forum where people with a heart condition and their families are able to support each other, share information and encourage each other in day-to-day living,” she says.

Community fundraising manager Alison Lamb says Heart Support Australia is working with world expedition experts Huma Charity Challenge to offer the “walking experience of a lifetime” in Australia’s red centre, in July/August 2023.

“This fully supported adventure will get your heart started with excitement as you trek the legendary Larapinta Trail, experiencing the ancient landscape of the West MacDonnell Ranges,” says Alison.

“Each of our trekkers will be raising awareness and funds for Heart Support Australia to continue providing essential peer support, information and encouragement for patients, families and carers affected by heart disease.”

Heart Support Australia. Call 6253 0097 or visit heartsupport.org.au

Art show to celebrate post-covid resilience

CANBERRA Seniors Centre offers an inclusive and positive meeting place for over 50s, says manager Andrea Dean.

“Our focus is on helping people to age well, to age with a healthy body and healthy mind and engage with the community,” she says.

“The club provides great social connections and a range of activities for people to enjoy. We’ve got a very positive and inclusive culture.”

Whether it’s getting exercise, playing cards or engaging in another of the club’s range of activities, Andrea says members can spend an hour at the club or make a whole day of their visit.

“On Friday, November 25, the Canberra Seniors Centre will mark a successful resurgence after COVID-19 lockdowns, by holding an art and craft show to celebrate the creativity and resilience of its members,” she says.

“The official opening will be 6pm to 9pm, with the admission cost of $20 to include wine and canapes.

“The show will continue on Saturday, November 26 from 10am to 2pm with a gold-coin donation for admission.”

Mary Quinane, an artist who will display and sell her paintings for the first time said: “I’ve always loved art but have only had the chance to paint in recent years. I’m thrilled to be part of this event and to support the Canberra Seniors Centre.”

Canberra Seniors Centre, 10 Watson Street, Turner. Call 6248 9509 or visit canberraseniors.org.au

Protecting seniors from discrimination

“SENIOR Canberrans are protected from discrimination and unfair treatment under ACT law,” says Discrimination, Health Services, Disability and Community Services Commissioner at the ACT Human Rights Commission, Karen Toohey.

“This means that you or someone you care for doesn’t have to put up with discrimination or unfair treatment because of age, where you live, disability or family and carer responsibilities.”

The Commission can help seniors with matters relating to discrimination in employment, housing and accommodation, provision of health services, issues with residential aged care providers or in-home aged care services, physical or psychological abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

“We are told that some older people do not want to report abuse or exploitation because they are concerned about the impact on family relationships or the care and support they receive,” says Toohey.

“The benefit of our process is that it can be anonymous. We work towards the outcome the older person is seeking – that might be the return of money or assets, or for a person to move out of their home so they feel safe.

“Where the older person wants the relationship maintained we work with them, and the other people involved, to make arrangements for the ongoing relationship.”

Commissioner Toohey also says that people sometimes think their issue is too small or too individual to make a complaint.

“Or they think a matter would need to go to court or involve the police, so they may prefer not to raise their concerns,” she says.

“We know these types of issues impact on people’s health and wellbeing and their participation in public life so we encourage people to give us a call and talk about their options.”

All services are free and confidential.

ACT Human Rights Commission, call 6205 2222 or visit hrc.act.gov.au

Seniors meet preschoolers for ‘meaningful interactions’

NORTHSIDE Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation that has been supporting the community in North Canberra – and beyond since 1976, says manager Kate Malone.

“We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard,” she says.

“Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged-care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach, and volunteer programs.”

Kate says “Learning Through the Ages” is a new and noteworthy intergenerational program that has been introduced this year at Northside.

“Each week our senior social group spends time with our preschool children from one of four Northside Early Childhood Centres, giving the opportunity for meaningful interactions and relationships to be built over a 10-week period,” she says.

“Research into intergenerational learning has shown extensive benefits for both the seniors and children in regard to their mental and emotional health, and overall wellbeing.

“This program has already proved an invaluable one here at Northside, and we are very excited to continue watching the countless positive outcomes unfold.”

Northside Community Service, 2 Rosevear Place, Dickson. Call 6171 8000, or visit northside.asn.au

Senior community with a passion for Italy

THE Dante Alighieri Society (DAS) has been promoting Italian language and culture in Canberra since its inception, more than 65 years ago, says director Franco Papandrea.

“It is proud to be one of Canberra’s thriving ‘senior’ community associations providing locals with the opportunity to experience authentic Italian culture,” he says.

“Characteristically Italian, the Society warmly welcomes anyone with an interest in Italian culture, or wishing to savour some Italian conviviality.

“The Dante Musica Viva Choir is popular among seniors. Everyone, no matter their language or singing ability, is welcome to join the choir family.”

Franco says you wouldn’t know it when listening to them perform, but most of the choir members are not fluent Italian speakers.

“Language courses and weekly social conversation groups for adults are also popular among seniors,” he says.

“With a well-earned reputation as the best place to learn Italian in Canberra, the Society prides itself as ‘The Authentic School of Italian’.

“The coming week is Italian Cuisine Week. As cuisine is an integral part of Italian culture, the Society is proud to contribute to the celebration with a special public talk on an iconic Italian dish’s evolution from origin to tradition.”

The Society invites anyone with an interest in Italian language and culture to become a member of a vibrant, non-profit community association dedicated to the promotion and celebration of Italy and its people.

The Dante Alighieri Society, call 5117 3996, or visit danteact.org.au

Manager gets the green light from super partners

LOCAL chartered accounting firm Greenlight Super Services is owned and operated by Vanessa Rae and Danielle Rodda.

Specialising in self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF), Vanessa and Danielle have a combined total of 50 years of chartered accounting experience and are accredited specialists by the SMSF Association.

Vanessa and Danielle are pleased to welcome senior manager Noelia Pinto to the team. She has been working in the accounting and financial services industry for more than 25 years and is a former principal at MGI Joyce Dickson and, before that, a partner at Duesburys Nexia.

After graduating from the ANU with a Bachelor of Commerce, she qualified as a Chartered Accountant and provided accounting services to clients in matters ranging from personal tax through to small business needs.

Noelia says she discovered a passion for SMSFs and began to specialise in that field, providing strategic advice and solutions to assist clients with preparing for and transitioning to retirement.

She became an accredited SMSF specialist with the SMSF Association in 2008 and then went on to complete a Diploma of Financial Planning. Noelia is currently an authorised representative of SMSF Advisers Network.

“We are excited at the opportunities we are able to provide to our clients with adding Noelia to our team,” say Danielle and Vanessa.

“It allows us to ensure that we are able to continue with our business ethos of providing personalised and proactive service that is accessible, honest and timely.

“To find someone with her experience and knowledge but who is also approachable and shares our client-centric focus is a big win for our clients.”

Noelia says: “It’s very refreshing to work with other like-minded SMSF specialists. There is no other practice in Canberra that has the same breadth of experience as we have combined.”

Being a smaller firm, Greenlight is able to be agile with the changing technology and ever changing legislation to the benefit of its clients.

“SMSF is an area of accounting that can provide strategies for retirement that greatly minimise tax,” says Danielle.

“We provide a personal-service solution, aligning our clients with a relationship manager and a specialist adviser. We want to help people get the best out of their superannuation and care about their futures.”

She says the Greenlight team takes pride in being able to help others navigate their annual compliance, provide strategic advice for wealth-creation goals and investment structuring.

Located at Marcus Clarke Street in Civic, Greenlight can also provide all its services remotely via its online portal and video calls.

“We work with clients directly, other accountants, financial planners, lawyers and other professional services firms to provide SMSF-specific solutions to aid in retirement plans,” says Vanessa.

“We understand that no two clients are the same, so individual strategies are our forte. We have the skills, knowledge and process that will make a difference.”

Greenlight Super Services, visit greenlightsuper.com.au or call 6273 1066.