Weekend Artsday / Dancers host culture cruise

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party is staging lake cruises aboard the “Gull” zero-emissions boat. There’ll be guided walks as well as three dance and music performances. First cruise this weekend begins from the Crescent Viewing Deck, Acton, 10.30am-2.30pm, October 28.

IN the 13th annual “Come Alive Festival of Museum Theatre”, young people make little plays based on the stories in our cultural institutions. Liangis Theatrette, National Portrait Gallery, Saturday October 28-29, then on November 1, 2 and 5.

PLEIN air local artist Sylvie Carter who has been showing her landscapes, “Valleys Views and Vines”, at Rusten House in Queanbeyan, is moving the show to Lake George Winery, with a launch there on Saturday, October 29 from 4pm. The show runs until January 29.

THE Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, has announced star winning actor, playwright, screenwriter, librettist, and dramaturg Kate Mulvany as guest judge for this year’s “Ambassador” competition for monologues. Entrants should record their favourite film or television monologue and send via WeTransfer or similar to jordan.best@qprc.nsw.gov.au by 5pm, Monday, October 31.

MUSICACT Music awards nominations are now open here until Friday, November 4 for ACT-based artists or industry workers, to be announced at the “MAMAs” on December 13.

CAPITAL Arts Patrons’ Organisation (CAPO) has extended the deadline for its 2022 grant round until Saturday, November 5. Apply here

Weekend dance

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s Fresh Funk “Fresh Faced” Young Choreographers Initiative will be featured in four shows at Tuggeranong Arts Centre: Friday, October 28, 7.30pm; Saturday, October 29, at 5pm and 7.30pm; Sunday, October 30, 5.30pm.

CANBERRA Mandolin Orchestra, the Monaro Folk Society and Dance Delights are holding an afternoon feast of social dance music and demonstrations titled “Settlers, Sheds and Ballrooms”. Folk Dance Hall, 114 Maitland Street, Hackett, from 2pm, Sunday, October 30.

FLAZÉDA Hub is presenting a Halloween edition of “Burlesque Brunch”, featuring “gorgeous ghouls, sexy skeletons, a touch of class and a whole lotta (s)ass!” at Flazeda Hub, Unit 4/68 Emu Bank, Belconnen, 11am, Sunday, October 30.

Weekend concerts

PERFORMED by Andrew Goodwin, Riley Lee, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and choirs, Chris Latham’s POW Requiem will tell stories from the Fall of Singapore, the Thai Burma Railroad, the internship of German, Italian and Japanese civilians in Australia and the songs from the “Changi Songbook”. Llewellyn Hall, 1pm, Saturday October 29.

OMEGA Ensemble perform Copland’s explosive Sextet alongside contemporary masterpieces from Bryce Dessner and Missy Mazzoli, and a new work from young Australian talent Alex Turley and world-premiere works from American composers Nico Muhly and Christopher Cerrone. At Ainslie Arts Centre Main Hall, 7pm, Friday, October 28.

LEISA Keen presents “Olivia: I Honestly Love You”, a celebration of the musical journey of Olivia Newton-John. The “B”, Bicentennial Hal, 7.30pm, October 28, with a Morning Melodies version at 11am.

GREEK Fringe is presenting the raw sound of rebetika, music from the Greek underground in “Rebetiko Caravan”, led by Greek musical virtuoso Fotis Vergopoulos with a line-up of local musicians. Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, Friday, October 28.

ZIMBABWEAN-born “First Lady of Soul” and R&B and storyteller, Thndo and band are coming to town with “The Reintroduction Tour”, at The Street Theatre, 8pm, Friday, October 28.

THREE guitarists – Duncan Sargeant, Sam Roberts and Trilce (Rey Castro on guitar and Ginette Carrard on flute) will play music from Latin America. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 30.

“TO Barbra, With Love: an 80th Birthday Celebration”, a tribute to Barbra Streisand, due to have played at the Canberra Theatre on October 28-9, has been postponed to February .