Weekend Artsday / Intergalactic odyssey on stage

What’s on in the arts this weekend? HELEN MUSA has the answer in her weekend “Artsday” edition.

REBUS Theatre is staging “Utopiate”, an intergalactic odyssey to a planet without pain. It is devised and performed by a mixed-ability cast and brings together dialogue, physical theatre, soundscapes and visual design. Belconnen Arts Centre, November 4, 5 and 12.

COMEDIAN Joe Avati is bringing his 25th anniversary show, “25 Live: Have Some Respect”, to The Hellenic Club, Friday, November 4.

“GOD Is Dead” is a live show by Bryce Mills and Campbell Walker about the worst things on the internet, based on the hit comedy podcast. The Street Theatre, 7pm, Saturday, November 5.

Concerts

OWEN Campbell is playing live and free at the Canberra Irish Club’s “Welcome To Friday” program of local music, 8pm, November 4.

COUNTRY-POP duo Seaforth, Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson, named for the Australian suburb where they met as children, will be here on their “About Time” tour, at ANU Kambri, Saturday, November 5.

GUITAR Trek – Tim Kain, Minh Le Hoang, Matt Withers and Callum Henshaw – will perform at St Andrews Anglican Church, 47 Elrington St, Braidwood 2pm, Sunday, November 6.

CANBERRA Community Chorale and Kompactus will perform Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo”, which brings to life the Psalm 100 text, “O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands”, by setting it in seven languages. Wesley Uniting Church, 5pm, Sunday, November 6.

IGITUR Nos will perform Faure’s “Requiem” in liturgical context at St Paul’s, Manuka 5pm, Sunday, November 6.

Exhibitions

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre has “Swoon! We are Dizzy with JOY!” by Hands On Studio and “All That Glitters”, by local artists Helen Braund, Tiffany Cole, Romany Fairall, Michele Grimston and Emma Rani Hodges, November 4-17. As well the centre has the St Mary MacKillop College “Inspire” exhibition, art by students from years 7 to 12 running until November 19.

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery is showcasing two local success stories in the field of glass making: Blanche Tilden and Tom Moore, who have become nationally and internationally recognised, in “Blanche Tilden – ripple effect: a 25 year survey” and “Tom Moore: Abundant Wonder”, which features animation by Jonathan Nix. CMAG, Civic Square, November 5 to February 12.

NANCY Sever Gallery has a new exhibition of works by by Tim Johnson at the gallery, Level 1, 131 City Walk, Civic Canberra City, November 6-December 4.

Dance

SADHANALAYA School of Arts will present “Parijatham”, a Kuchipudi classic created by the late guru Vempati Chinna Satyam. Gungahlin College Theatre, 2.30pm and 5.30pm, Sunday, November 6.

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party is staging a second lake cruise aboard the “Gull” zero-emissions boat, 10.30am-2.30pm, November 5.