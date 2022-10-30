Wet start to bushfire season

DESPITE the rain, Canberra’s bushfire season officially starts tomorrow (November 1).

The start of the territory’s 2022-23 bushfire season was pushed backed by a month, from October 1 to November 1 due to ongoing wet conditions.

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicts up to 35 millimetres of rain today and up to 15 millimetres tomorrow in Canberra, with possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures across the ACT are expected to dip to just 12 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday.

Despite the wet weather, ESA Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said the community should remain vigilant heading into the bushfire season.

“With the recent rainfall, we anticipate the bushfire risk will remain low throughout November and December,” Commissioner Whelan said.

“However, when the weather warms up, we will see the grass begin to dry out, bringing an increased risk of fast-moving grass fires.”

This bushfire season the ACT will be using the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) which has four levels of risk: moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.