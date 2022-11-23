Workplace sexual assault laws passed

EMPLOYERS are now required to report sexual assault incidents to WorkSafe ACT after new workplace health and safety laws passed in the Assembly today (November 23).

Other changes passed in the Legislative Assembly include a ban on businesses insuring against their liability for work health and safety fines and penalties, and clarifications for management about safety responsibilities.

Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman said: “Historically, there has been a gap in legislation around the country that has meant workplace regulators, like WorkSafe ACT, have only been notified of workplace sexual assault incidents if there was a hospital admission or medical treatment provided.

“Every employee in every business operating in the ACT is now protected by our new law. It means that employers must formally notify WorkSafe ACT as soon as they become aware of a sexual assault incident in their workplace.”