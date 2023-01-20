A second car accident delays traffic in Belconnen
A SECOND motor-vehicle accident in Belconnen is also “significantly” delaying traffic late this afternoon (January 20).
Coulter Drive is closed in both directions between William Hovell Drive and Springvale Drive. Ambulance, Fire & Rescue and police crews are on the scene.
Emergency Services is advising motorists to avoid the area or use an alternate route.
