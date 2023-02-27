Addiction risk in new gambling technology, groups warn

By Maeve Bannister in Canberra

ADVOCATES are urging policy reform to ensure new technologies don’t increase problem gambling.

A parliamentary committee on gambling is investigating current harm minimisation measures and potential policy improvements.

In a submission to the committee’s inquiry, the Australian Gambling Research Centre flagged emerging technologies and payment options slipping through the cracks of current regulations.

For example, credit cards cannot be used inside licensed gambling venues in Australia but can be used for online gambling.

The submission said this presented a gap in consumer protections and put Australia behind countries that have banned credit cards for online gambling.

“Australian research shows that where credit cards are directly linked to betting accounts it enables frictionless (instantaneous) deposits and bets to be made, which can facilitate impulse betting and chasing losses,” the submission said.

The committee is also looking at current regulation of simulated gambling and gambling-like activities in video games.

One feature known as a “loot box” allows players to pay for the chance to win extra advantages to use during the video game.

Committee chair and Labor MP Peta Murphy said these features were a growing concern in Australia and internationally because of their potential impact on children and young people susceptible to gambling harm.

“The committee will hear from researchers and industry about these games and whether changes to legislation or the classification system are required to reduce the risks of harm to children and young people,” she said.

Relationships Australia national executive Nick Tebbey urged government investment in gambling support services and awareness campaigns targeting people at risk of developing a harmful addiction.

His submission also called for prohibition of online gambling products during sports events and at sporting venues.