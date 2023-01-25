ANU creates Australian of the Year trophies

THE trophies for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards recipients have once again been created at the Australian National University.

The trophies were designed and produced by the ANU Glass Workshop.

Cathy Newton, who has been one of the creators, says the design captures the points of the Southern Cross, the star of the federation and the blue of the Australian sky.

At the start of the project some years ago, students were involved in all aspects of designing and making the trophies. That was thwarted by COVID-19 lockdowns but, according to Newton, that process will be resumed next year.

“Previously, students were deeply involved in the project,” she says.

“It is a great opportunity for the students to be involved in the processes as they learn skills that are inherent in glass making, particularly in glass casting like grinding and polishing.”

While in previous years, the awards were made using glass sourced from NZ, but this year the makers are using Australian glass.

Jeffrey Sarmiento, senior lecturer in the School of Art and Design, says the annual commission “sets a high bar for excellence in Australian glass making”.

Meantime, next door at the ANU School of Music, students are preparing for the Australian of the Year Awards, with the ANU Chamber Choir, led by Toby Cole, working on the song “I Am Australian.”

Australian of the Year trophies are now on display at the Glass Workshop, the ANU School of Art and Design, Childers Street, Acton.