Arrested Kambah man faces 17 charges

A 35-year-old Kambah man is facing 17 charges in the Magistrates Court after being arrested last night (February 17).

During a search of the man’s home on February 10, police seized evidence they allege connects the man to a burglary and other offences committed in Fyshwick on February 6.

Late last night police arrested the man in Weston Creek for a breach of his bail conditions by being possession of car keys.

The car, a VW Golf, was located nearby displaying number plates that had been reported stolen on February 16. Police will allege it had been used in several incidents where fuel was stolen from service stations.

The man faces charges including making off without payment, burglary, minor theft, obtaining property by deception, two counts of each of disqualified driving, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, and three counts of both using a number plate not properly issued, and unlawful possession of stolen property.