Artists pay tribute to Canberra covid workers

ARTISTS, their subjects, health workers and politicians converged on Canberra Museum and Gallery this morning (February 3) for the opening of a new art exhibition dedicated to the commitment of workers on the frontlines of the ACT’s COVID-19 response.

“Stronger Together”, curated by Jenny McFarlane, consists of artists’ perspectives on the covid frontline health response, capturing snapshots and experiences from those working in the vaccination and testing centres, as well as the voices of contact tracers, epidemiologists and others supporting the response to the pandemic.

A partnership between Canberra Health Services and CMAG, the exhibition presents the photographs of Marzena Wasikowska and Dion Georgopoulos, and the watercolours of Waratah Lahy, and an audio-visual installation by sound artist Ellis Hutch.

Gordon Ramsay, CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation, said the show highlighted the importance of the arts and artists in capturing our community’s experiences, noting that the apparently mundane subject matter in Lahy’s impressions had resulted in sensitive watercolours that would become “historic still lifes”.

Georgopoulos, for his part, had documented the first days of vaccinations for kids, hence the masked superheroes images, intend to put them at ease.

“Stronger Together”, Canberra Museum and Gallery from February 4 to July 30.