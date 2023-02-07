Artsday / National Museum turns on a ‘queer’ night

Music, movies, theatre or exhibitions, they’re all happening in Canberra and HELEN MUSA has them covered in her latest “Artsday” column.

AHEAD of Sydney WorldPride, the National Museum is turning on “Night at the Museum: Queer”, featuring drag shows, curious collection stories, a pop-up queer exhibition and a dance party and a collaborative artwork creating a “Defining Moments in Australian Queer History” wall, 6pm to 10.30pm, February 10.

THE National Film and Sound Archive is celebrating “Galantines day” with a champagne screening of “The First Wives Club”, 6pm, February 13.

ANDREW Rumsey on piano and Thomas Azoury on clarinet join forces again in a one-hour program of favourites. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, February 11.

On stage

“AT Dinner” is a new play by Rebecca Duke billed as an examination of modern love. ACT Hub, Kingston, February 9-11.

“TO Barbra, With Love” is an 80th birthday celebration of Barbra Streisand features top performers singing her most memorable songs, accompanied by Canberra Symphony Orchestra. Canberra Theatre, February 1 and February 11.

“CATCH Jazida” sees burlesque star Jazida play a thief who drops her clothes. Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, February 10-12.

On show

BELCONNEN Arts Centre has four new exhibitions opening at 6pm, February 10, all running to March 26: “Mycelium Sky” by Paul Summerfield; “Wrack and Salvage” by Jacqui Malins; “earth unframed”; and “ground whisper softly” by Valerie Schönjahn.

NATURE Art Lab has “Reflections on Nature” at Old Barn Gallery, Pialligo, February 9-12.

AMERICAN-born Queanbeyan artist Alex Asch explores constructed landscapes in an exhibition inspired by a recent road trip to Broken Hill, Cobar and Silverton, alongside ceramics by Tasmanian artist Kelly Austin. Beaver Galleries, Deakin, February 9-25.

“ENCOMPASS” is a group exhibition by artists from around the world, including Palestine, Morocco, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Canberra Islamic Centre, Monash, February 11-12. Official opening 6pm Friday, February 10.

GALLERY Bodalla is exhibiting “thanks for all the fish”, featuring collaged prints and mixed media by Frances Luke. Old Post Office, Bodalla, February 9-March 12.