Birds, trees and bugs of Capital Hill shine in the night

As the Enlighten Festival continues to light up the facades of the national institutions until March 13, the iconic face of Parliament House has a special theme – a series of colourful animations featuring the birds, trees and bugs of Capital Hill.

PARLIAMENT House’s Enlighten theme is the work of acclaimed Canberra artists Camila De Gregorio and Chris Macaluso, who run the design studio, Eggpicnic.

Visitors are warmly encouraged to come and experience the beauty and vibrancy of the six-minute, large-scale animation, which was designed in consultation with Canberra-based ecologist Dr Michael Mulvaney.

“Our animation features the changing seasons of Canberra and the species found in the gardens of Parliament House, including critically endangered and future endangered birds,” says Chris.

Chris says that he learnt a lot from visiting the Parliament House gardens with Dr Mulvaney, bird and tree expert.

The 33-hectare site of Parliament House includes 23 hectares of landscaping, ranging from areas evoking the Australian bush to turfed areas, and formal and semi-formal gardens with native and exotic plants – much of which visitors are welcome to explore.

“The gardens are a really interesting ecosystem and a relatively unknown place of nature,” says Chris.

Dr Mulvaney taught Chris and Camila about the Brittle Gum trees that feature in the Parliament House gardens and throughout Canberra.

“The bark of the Brittle Gums changes colour subtly throughout the seasons – from reddish in the summer, beige in autumn, white in winter and pink in the spring,” says Chris.

Eggpicnic captured the changes of the Brittle Gums throughout the seasons in the illumination, using the iconic pillars of Parliament House as a perfect background for the animation and unveiled the insects that rely on the flowering gums as well as a number of native birds, flying through the forest.

“We wanted to create a sense of a forest environment that people can be immersed in. We used the facade of Parliament House and the negative space that occurs between the pillars to show depth with the birds flying in front, behind and between the facade,” says Chris.

The birds featured include the critically endangered Swift Parrot and endangered Superb Parrot and Gang Gang Cockatoo as well as magpies, crimson rosellas and other native Canberra birds.

As a special feature of the 2023 Enlighten projection at Parliament House, an original soundscape accompanies the illumination. The soundscape features birdsong of the species and brings to life the joyful sensory experience of encountering birds in the gardens.

“We collaborated with ABC broadcaster and self-confessed ‘bird nerd’ Dr Ann Jones, who worked on creating the soundscape of the birds that helps create the mood and brings attention to the visual material to make it a more immersive experience that visitors can hear when they are in the space,” says Chris.

Chris says Eggpicnic are artists and birders passionate about wildlife conservation. Their award-winning work captures the beauty of the natural world with the hope to inspire everyone to protect it.

“Our studio specialises in static public art so this project was a first for us, working with both animation and on such a large scale. It’s incredible to see the scale of it!” he says.

“By bringing this work and to have it projected on Parliament House – the centre of government – I feel we are bringing conservation issues to the people,” says Chris.

“Our work uses visual methods to create public support for species that need more attention.”

Enlighten at Parliament House runs from 8pm to 11pm each night until March 13. Start your Enlighten evening at Parliament House with one-hour free undercover parking.

Visit the heart of parliamentary democracy

Parliament House is the heart of Australian parliamentary democracy, and one of the most open parliamentary buildings in the world.

Unlike many civic buildings, which express the power and tastes of individuals or political philosophies, Parliament House was designed to encourage public access and involvement while responding to the Australian climate, landscape, vegetation, and even the quality of the light. It was designed to be both a functional building and a major national symbol.

From the iconic Forecourt and Great Verandah to the breathtaking Marble Foyer, a visit to Parliament House is always memorable. Visitors can even catch a lift to the roof to enjoy sweeping views over Canberra and see how Parliament House is successfully integrated into Walter Burley Griffin’s original design for Canberra.

Get the most out of your visit by joining one of the many terrific tours that run daily.

More at aph.gov.au/Visit_Parliament/

Business breakfasts to grand gala dinners

The Australian Parliament House is one of the most iconic buildings in the country. It is a stunning venue that represents the character of Australia, its people and their democratic spirit.

One of the few parliament buildings in the world available for private use, inside its walls lies a collection of unique spaces which play host to a diverse range of events – from business breakfasts to grand gala dinners.

Parliament House’s award-winning executive chef David Learmonth leads an in-house culinary team that is passionate about putting “Australia on a plate”, utilising local produce and native ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience. But an event at Australian Parliament House is about so much more than a venue, or food and wine. It is a world of its own, offering guests a rich and layered experience that wraps in architecture and design, cultural heritage and political history. Just imagine the possibilities.

Contact APH Catering and Events on 6277 8000 or email APHevents@aph.gov.au

Eating with a view and shopping, too

The Queen’s Terrace Café at Parliament House is family-friendly with amazing views, great coffee and cakes, plus a wide range of other food options. Experience the stunning vista from the outdoor terrace whilst enjoying everything from classic meals to high tea or fine dining experiences.

Queen’s Terrace Café is open from 9am to 4pm every day (except Christmas Day).

You’ll find the perfect keepsake of your visit to the iconic Australian Parliament House at The Parliament Shop. It is the place to purchase items that reflect themes of democracy, parliament and Australian history and culture, including a quality range of Eggpicnic cards and prints featuring the birds and trees from Capital Hill.

The Parliament Shop is open every day except Christmas Day.

Queen’s Terrace Café is open from 9am to 4pm every day (except Christmas Day).