Severe storm threat passes, says BOM

UPDATED: 10.30pm – A MOIST and unstable airmass was producing the threat of isolated heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms across the ACT tonight (February 13). However, by 10.30pm, the Bureau of Meteorology had moderated its earlier serious warnings saying: “Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting Canberra and Queanbeyan”.

BOM says the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 9.25 pm, severe thunderstorms had been detected on the weather radar near Goobarragandra (east of Tumut) and Tumut.

Parts of Canberra did experience heavy rain.

Anyone needing support during storms and floods should call 132500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).