Committee to look at cost-of-living pressures in Canberra

THE ACT Legislative Assembly will establish a select committee on cost-of-living pressures.

Liberal leader Elizabeth Lee welcomed the committee establishment, but expressed disappointment at amendments that put a member of the ACT Greens as chair.

“How can Canberrans have any faith that a committee chaired by members of the Labor-Greens government act in the best interests of the community when they have been the driving force of the policy agenda for over 20 years and we have not seen things improve for our vulnerable Canberrans?” said Lee.

“I have attempted multiple times this term to get support from Labor and the Greens to work with the Canberra Liberals on how we can address cost-of-living pressures facing thousands of Canberrans.

“The fact is that Labor and the Greens have been brought kicking and screaming to act on cost-of-living pressures because even they can no longer ignore the plight of thousands of Canberrans.”

The committee will report in May.