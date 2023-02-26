Cyclist knocked unconscious in prang with another bike

A CYCLIST was knocked unconscious and sustained multiple injuries after colliding with another cyclist in Turner.

At about 8.30am on Thursday a male cyclist was riding towards Civic on the cycle path adjacent to Barry Drive (past Clunies Ross Street and near the ANU) when a second cyclist went to pass and collided with him, causing him to fall from his bike and hit the ground.

Police want to speak with the second cyclist and anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Passers-by assisted the man and police would like to speak with any of them who witnessed the collision.

Call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.