Goodbye licence: rider clocked at 186km/h

A 57-year-old Palmerston man will lose his licence after he was clocked speeding by 106km/h on Ginninderra Drive, Lyneham, yesterday afternoon (January 14).

At about 2.15pm police recorded the man’s speed at 186km/h in the signposted 80km/h zone.

He was issued with an infringement notice for travelling more than 45km/h over the posted limit. He will receive six demerit points on his licence and be fined $1841.

The man had previously accrued 11 points on his ACT heavy vehicle licence and, now at 17 points, his licence will be cancelled.

A/Supt Ken Williams said: “This rider deserves to be off the road, and I’m glad he will be, as there is absolutely no excuse for a member of the public to be travelling that fast on our roads.

“Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users, if an unexpected incident was to occur at that speed, a rider would have absolutely no chance of avoiding it and would end up as a road statistic.”