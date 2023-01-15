Grassfire in Gordon, residents told to stay alert

THERE is four-hectare grassfire moving slowly in a south westerly direction in Gordon, west of McVilly Close this afternoon (January 15) and Emergency Services is advising residents of the suburb and surrounding areas should continue to monitor the situation.

People in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality.

The fire is currently being controlled and at an “advice” level grassfire warning. Firefighters from the Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue, Community Fire Units and Parks and Conservation Service are on scene.

Emergency Services says an aerial appliance will be deployed to assist with the fire.