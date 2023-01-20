Man charged for two separate assaults

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after two separate assaults left a man unconscious following a coward punch and a teenage girl with a broken nose and jaw.

Police say the assaults took place on December 10, with the first incident against two men who were walking past the Fifth Avenue bar on Northbourne Avenue, Civic. At about 2.40am, the men were allegedly assaulted, with one knocked unconscious and requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

The second incident occurred after 3.40am in Jim Pike Avenue, Gordon, when four people entered a house, leaving in a grey Ford Ranger Utility at 4.30am, after breaking a teenage girl’s nose and jaw.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000.