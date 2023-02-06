Music with the accent on German

What’s what and who’s who this week in the local arts scene? Arts editor HELEN MUSA has the answers in this week’s “Arts in the City” column.

MENSCH, Monique! from Germany play an amalgam of Berlin indie folk with funk, jazz and blues alongside German-Australian duo The Beez playing a yodelling, thigh-slapping mix of Germafied Oz Rock classics. The Artists Shed, Fyshwick, February 18.

SPECTACULAR Russian violinist Ilya Gringolts returns to the Australian Chamber Orchestra to direct a program featuring Bruch’s “Violin Concerto” and the world premiere of Harry Sdraulig’s “Slanted”, Llewellyn Hall, February 15.

CHAMBER Philharmonia Cologne will perform Vivaldi, Mozart and Paganini in St Christopher’s Cathedral, Forrest, February 14.

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble performs string quartets by Haydn, Bach and Mendelssohn, performed on instruments of the period. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, February 16.

ORIGINATING from a collaboration at the 2022 National Folk Festival, the Phoenix Collective Quartet teams up with Tibetan singer and multi-instrumentalist Tenzin Choegyal for a program that takes the audience on a journey through Tibet. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 2pm, February 18.

ACT Hub, Kingston, is branching out with a series of forums. First up is a one-hour theatre critics’ forum where panellists articulate their philosophy of theatre criticism, followed by a Q&A, 6.30 pm, February 15.

WITH no rehearsals, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour will be staged at The Mill Theatre, Fyshwick, on February 15, 16, 18, 23 and 24.