New members for domestic violence prevention council

THE Domestic Violence Prevention Council has eight new members.

The council provides advice to government to improve responses to domestic and family violence. The body was reformed in 2022 to improve its capacity to provide strategic guidance and identify systemic gaps in the ACT’s response to domestic and family violence.

The new members are:

Kat Reed, CEO of Women with Disabilities ACT

Zakia Patel, Executive Director of the Multicultural Hub

Lauren Anthes, CEO of Women’s Health Matters

Robyn Martin, CEO of Beryl Women Inc

Papunya Connors, member who represents the interests of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community

Tanya Keed, member who represents the interests of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community

Agata Pukiewicz, member who represents the interests of people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds

Amanda Alford, member with skills or experience relevant to the functions of the DVPC

The new appointees will join the statutory members:

Victims of Crime Commissioner

Coordinator-General for Family Safety

CEO of the Domestic Violence Crisis Service

ACT Policing representative

Commissioner of ACT Corrective Services