News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 33°/35° | Saturday, January 28, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

New members for domestic violence prevention council

THE Domestic Violence Prevention Council has eight new members. 

The council provides advice to government to improve responses to domestic and family violence. The body was reformed in 2022 to improve its capacity to provide strategic guidance and identify systemic gaps in the ACT’s response to domestic and family violence.

The new members are:

  • Kat Reed… a new member of the Domestic Violence Prevention Council.

    Kat Reed, CEO of Women with Disabilities ACT

  • Zakia Patel, Executive Director of the Multicultural Hub
  • Lauren Anthes, CEO of Women’s Health Matters
  • Robyn Martin, CEO of Beryl Women Inc
  • Papunya Connors, member who represents the interests of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community
  • Tanya Keed, member who represents the interests of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community
  • Agata Pukiewicz, member who represents the interests of people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds
  • Amanda Alford, member with skills or experience relevant to the functions of the DVPC

The new appointees will join the statutory members:

  • Victims of Crime Commissioner
  • Coordinator-General for Family Safety
  • CEO of the Domestic Violence Crisis Service
  • ACT Policing representative
  • Commissioner of ACT Corrective Services

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

72-year-old faces sex charges against girls
Police

72-year-old faces sex charges against girls

A 72-year-old Palmerston man faces court charged with multiple sexual offences against children after a mother and her two daughters accused the man, known to them through their religious group, of sexual assault against the girls.

Recidivist teens caught in stolen car
Police

Recidivist teens caught in stolen car

A 14-year-old boy, who was on bail for 18 previous similar offences, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, unlicensed driving and breach of bail after police arrested him and a 14-year-old girl.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews