New members for domestic violence prevention council

THE Domestic Violence Prevention Council has eight new members.
The council provides advice to government to improve responses to domestic and family violence. The body was reformed in 2022 to improve its capacity to provide strategic guidance and identify systemic gaps in the ACT’s response to domestic and family violence.
The new members are:
-
Kat Reed, CEO of Women with Disabilities ACT
- Zakia Patel, Executive Director of the Multicultural Hub
- Lauren Anthes, CEO of Women’s Health Matters
- Robyn Martin, CEO of Beryl Women Inc
- Papunya Connors, member who represents the interests of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community
- Tanya Keed, member who represents the interests of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community
- Agata Pukiewicz, member who represents the interests of people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds
- Amanda Alford, member with skills or experience relevant to the functions of the DVPC
The new appointees will join the statutory members:
- Victims of Crime Commissioner
- Coordinator-General for Family Safety
- CEO of the Domestic Violence Crisis Service
- ACT Policing representative
- Commissioner of ACT Corrective Services
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply