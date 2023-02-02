Missing Mark found safe, say police

UPDATE, February 2, 5.45pm: Despite earlier serious concerns for his welfare, police are reporting that missing Mark Funda has been safely located.

POLICE are “seriously concerned” for the welfare of 49-year-old Mark Funda, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since earlier today (February 2).

His last known location was in Wanniassa, and he is believed to be on foot without a wallet or a phone.

Police say he often frequents Lake Tuggeranong.

Mark is described as being of Caucasian appearance, and was last seen wearing shorts and a grey shirt. He is about 183cm (6ft) tall, medium build and has short brown hair.

Anyone with information call 131444.