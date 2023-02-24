News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 22°/26° | Friday, February 24, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Population boom calls for building boom, says MBA

Nearly 800,000 people in Canberra by 2060, says ACT government.

CANBERRA’S population will boom to nearly 800,000 people by 2060, according to updated population statistics issued by the ACT government on Thursday. 

This would call for a massive boost in housing construction, said Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins.

“The updated population statistics released by the ACT government reveal a significant acceleration in housing supply will be needed to house our future population,” he said.

“Between 2016 and 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed that the ACT population grew by 21,000 more people than previous estimates, meaning the ACT needs between 8500 and 9000 extra dwellings during this five-year period to accommodate this growth.

“With the draft Territory Plan and District Strategies based on the official 2016 population figures, if the past five years of dwelling shortfall is projected forward Canberra will have a shortage of tens-of-thousands dwellings by 2060 without changes to planning rules.

“The draft District Strategies already plan to accommodate growth in the town centres and new suburbs, meaning existing suburbs must be unlocked for redevelopment for ‘Missing Middle’ housing typologies. Existing suburbs are serviced by existing infrastructure such as shops, schools, and public transport meaning medium density can be accommodated in these areas.

“The MBA is calling on the ACT government to review zoning and planning rules to allow more housing in existing suburbs and release updated District Strategies so that industry and community can provide comment on these draft documents based on the latest population statistics.”

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

One Response to Population boom calls for building boom, says MBA

Curious Canberran says: February 24, 2023 at 3:33 pm

I understand the majority of the growth in numbers is expected to be in the North (of Lake Burley Griffin). The projection is that the population in the North will be around 65% of the overall projected 784,00 total (an increase from around 57% on today’s numbers).

Whilst the inner South and Woden areas are likely to see some modest increase over this time, the Tuggeranong and Weston Creek areas are projected to stay much the same or even shrink. Being a Tuggeranong resident myself, I see the lack of any significant population growth down here as generally positive. It would appear that the high-rise development, cramming dual and ‘trio’ occupancy re-builds and congestion that is inevitable with more density of people is the intent for the North while those living in the West and down in the Valley appear to be spared.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews