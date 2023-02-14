Prescribed burns may produce smoke

TWO prescribed burns will be conducted today (February 15), one at Kama Nature Reserve in the Molonglo Valley, and one at Pialligo.

ACT Parks and Conservation say the prescribed burn at Kama Nature Reserve is to improve the condition of native box-gum woodlands, create a better habitat for native species and reduce the risk of fire in the area.

The burn at Pialligo Avenue is to clear built up weeds and allow for crop sowing during autumn.

Fire managers will oversee the burn, saying every effort is made to conduct the burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover may be visible across Canberra.

As part of managing the prescribed burn a buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each burn.