School of Music hosts mini-festival

ANU School of Music is giving centre stage to the new Cello Mini-Festival this weekend.

Legendary cellist David Pereira alerted us to the event to the festival, which will takes place over two days, 10am to 7pm February 18 and 19, in the Larry Sitsky Recital Room.

“I’m hoping by next year it’s the most significant festival and competition for cello in the country! Then we can drop the ‘mini’,” Pereira says.

On hand will be staff and students of the School of Music and Open School of Music staff, as well as cello students from across Canberra and the region, who will all work with leading cellists and teachers.

Costs will apply for members for the general public to register here but School of Music and Open School of Music students are eligible for free registration and tickets. Registrations for all active participants close at noon February 17. Highlights include:

9am to 6pm, February 18, panel discussions on “Life and Career after earning one’s BMUS (Classical Cello Performance)”, mediated by David Pereira.

6pm, February 18, conversation on “The Adult Cello Student – possibilities and challenges for learning” with educator Prof Wilhelmina van Rooy.

7pm to 9pm, Community Cello Choir session led by Gillian Pereira. Cellists of all levels of skill are welcome to participate.

9am, noon, and 6pm on February 19, outstanding cello students from the region will compete and perform in three recitals. Audience members can choose how much they pay for each ticket. Bookings here

3pm, February 19, Bach Masterclass with Zoltan Szabo, featuring ANU School of Music cello students.