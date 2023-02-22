‘Songs of the Cities’ heads to the country

Music in the Regions launches its 2023 classical music program with Duo Histoire’s “Songs of the Cities”.

AFTER a successful inaugural year touring five world-class classical music groups across regional NSW in 2022, Music in the Regions is launching its 2023 music program with one of Australia’s unique and engaging chamber duos, Duo Histoire, performing Songs of the Cities from March 1 to March 8.

Duo Histoire’s award-winning musicians and accomplished soloists, saxophonist Nick Russoniello and classical guitarist Murilo Tanouye, will appear at Lark Hill Winery in Bungendore on Thursday, March 2, with catering by Agostinis Italian Restaurant.

Featuring music by Claude Debussy, Jacques Ibert, Elena Kats-Chernin and Astor Piazzolla, Duo Histoire’s “Songs of the Cities” will transport audiences from venues across regional NSW to the tango halls of Argentina, the streets of São Paulo and the salons of Paris.

Music in the Regions general manager and producer, Ian Whitney, said: “Saxophone and guitar are perhaps not what people think of when they hear the words ‘classical music’ so I’m thrilled to be able to tour two superb artists who are building a unique repertoire for instruments that have historically been on the classical fringes. Nick and Murilo are dynamic musicians, and it is going to be great to share them on what will be one of our most ambitious itineraries yet.”