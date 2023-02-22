‘Songs of the Cities’ heads to the country

Music in the Regions launches its 2023 classical music program with Duo Histoire’s “Songs of the Cities”.
AFTER a successful inaugural year touring five world-class classical music groups across regional NSW in 2022, Music in the Regions is launching its 2023 music program with one of Australia’s unique and engaging chamber duos, Duo Histoire, performing Songs of the Cities from March 1 to March 8.
Duo Histoire’s award-winning musicians and accomplished soloists, saxophonist Nick Russoniello and classical guitarist Murilo Tanouye, will appear at Lark Hill Winery in Bungendore on Thursday, March 2, with catering by Agostinis Italian Restaurant.
Featuring music by Claude Debussy, Jacques Ibert, Elena Kats-Chernin and Astor Piazzolla, Duo Histoire’s “Songs of the Cities” will transport audiences from venues across regional NSW to the tango halls of Argentina, the streets of São Paulo and the salons of Paris.
Music in the Regions general manager and producer, Ian Whitney, said: “Saxophone and guitar are perhaps not what people think of when they hear the words ‘classical music’ so I’m thrilled to be able to tour two superb artists who are building a unique repertoire for instruments that have historically been on the classical fringes. Nick and Murilo are dynamic musicians, and it is going to be great to share them on what will be one of our most ambitious itineraries yet.”
Of touring for Music in the Regions, Nick Russoniello said: “Duo Histoire has a long tradition of giving concerts in country NSW and we are thrilled to be taking ‘Songs of the Cities’ to the regions in 2023. This is a diverse and colourful program of salon music, folk songs and classical favourites which we think will delight and resonate with audiences everywhere.”
Since forming in 2006, Duo Histoire has fascinated audiences with their virtuosity, authenticity and lyricism. As well as appearing at music festivals and concerts across the country for Sydney Festival, Musica Viva, City Recital Hall and Australian Digital Concert Hall, among others, their album “Autumn/Winter” can be regularly heard on ABC Classic FM.
Music in the Regions is an independent touring organisation established in 2022 to connect classical musicians with regional audiences across NSW and is supported by the NSW Government via Create NSW, and through private philanthropy.
Duo Histoire will perform “Songs of the Cities” at:
- MORUYA – 7pm, Wednesday 1 March at St John’s Anglican Church in partnership with South Coast Music Society
- BUNGENDORE – 6pm, Thursday 2 March at, and in partnership with, Lark Hill Winery
- GUNNING – 7.30pm, Friday 3 March at The Courtroom: Gunning’s Home of Chamber Music in partnership with Gunning Focus Group
- COOTAMUNDRA – 2pm, Sunday 5 March at, and in partnership with, The Arts Centre Cootamundra (TACC)
- TEMORA – 7pm, Tuesday 7 March at Platform Y, Temora Railway Precinct in partnership with Young Regional Conservatorium
- WEST WYALONG – 7pm, Wednesday 8 March at, and in partnership with, Tivoli West Wyalong
More information and book tickets at www.musicintheregions.com
