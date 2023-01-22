Speeding bikers booked on Yarra Glen

FOUR motorcyclists were separately booked for speeding – between 105km/h and 121km/h – on Yarra Glen early yesterday morning (January 21).
Police were conducting routine speed enforcement activities in the posted 80km/h zone stopped the motorcyclists between 7.50am and 8.30am.
- A 44-year-old man was detected speeding at 121km/h and issued a Traffic Infringement Notice (TIN) for $700 and four demerit points.
- A 22-year-old woman was caught riding at 108km/h and was issued a TIN for $484 and three demerit points.
- Two men, aged 39 and 24 were clocked at 107km/h and 105km/h respectively. Both were also issued TINs for $484 and three demerit points.
