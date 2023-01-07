Tram shows government incompetence on display

Canberra cannot afford the ACT government’s incompetence if it is to become a more environmentally, socially and financially sustainable city, says letter writer MIKE QUIRK.

THE incompetence of the Barr-Rattenbury government is on display with its commitment to light rail Stage 2A despite the disclosure by the NCA that Stage 2B approval would take “many years”.

2A only makes any sense if 2B is developed. To proceed without the approval of 2B would be reckless, unnecessarily spending limited infrastructure funds.

A delay would enable funds identified for its development to be available for other purposes and would allow evaluation of alternatives including bus rapid transit.

The government’s deficiencies are also evident in its failure to:

Adequately manage the health system;

Supply enough social housing;

Improve the coverage and frequency of the bus network;

Explain why light rail is crucial to its high density vision when there is strong demand for higher density at Kingston and the Belconnen, Tuggeranong and Woden town centres despite the absence of light rail;

Demonstrate why light rail is being prioritised when there are high unmet needs in health and housing;

Demonstrate 70 per cent infill is the appropriate level of consolidation;

Release sufficient land for detached dwellings thereby contributing to higher house prices and increased car-dependent development in the region;

Investigate possible greenfields supply areas;

Investigate the extent of infrastructure capacity and augmentation needed in existing areas;

Competently manage the quality and design of redevelopment dwellings;

Provide in a timely manner community and commercial facilities in Molonglo; and

Sufficiently maintain roads, bridges and open space.

In the context of an unelectable opposition, it arrogantly and lazily failed to undertake robust analysis to justify its decisions or respond to community concerns.

It claims it has governed with an “unparalleled level of transparency” clearly believing that if you tell a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

Canberra cannot afford the government’s incompetence if it is to become a more environmentally, socially and financially sustainable city. Can the Liberal Party seize the opportunity and consign the mediocre Barr government to the dustbin of history?

Mike Quirk, Garran

Beware the tram’s ‘poison pill’ contracts

THANK heavens the Canberra Liberals have come out against Tram Mark 2, and will make it an election issue.

This will be the first time we ratepayers will have a genuine opportunity to register our views regarding this hugely expensive 19th century project for which we still have not seen a business case, but which we know is already driving up our rates and taxes, and deferring other worthwhile infrastructure programs.

However, the Liberals need to get moving on this issue well before the election. The reason being the “poison pill”.

I recall that, at the same stage of Tram Mark 1, a senior ACT government spokesperson came out and smugly declared that all contracts then being developed would include a cancellation clause with a financial penalty so large that it would be just as expensive to walk away from the contracts as to proceed with them. This is the “poison pill”.

So the Liberals need to access the contracts development process now, either directly or through a qualified independent third party to ensure we don’t get another round of this regressive behaviour.

The ACT auditor-general comes to mind, but any commercially and legally qualified entity will do. The thing to insist on now, before it is too late, is to secure agreement for this independent observer to be party to the process.

Paul Varsanyi, Kambah

No wonder the government’s pushing its case

IN his otherwise very commendable critique of Canberra’s light rail system, Mike Quirk (Letters, CN, December 15) fails to mention what I see as one of the ACT government’s main motivations for pressing ahead regardless of wise objections and informed opinions: residential development along the new transport corridors.

The light rail network will be akin to the human circulation system, with the city at its heart and the rail branch arteries to Gungahlin and Woden; then to Belconnen and Tuggeranong; and (perhaps) finally, to Canberra Airport and Ginninderra.

This is developers’ dreams: they can rest assured that most, if not all, new development will take place along the arteries (or corridors) and make their plans and land or built property purchases accordingly. The ACT government can also be assured that its income stream from rates and other sources will strengthen. It’s no wonder that the government is pushing its case for light rail so determinedly – or stubbornly.

Dr Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin

Bravo, Hugh – spot on in all respects

HUGH Selby’s opinion piece on the role and shortcomings of the prosecutor in the recent failed trial of Bruce Lehrmann on an allegation of rape is spot on in all respects.

So much of our system of government and administration of justice has depended on mutual respect by all parts of the system of the conventions, practices and values that hold it together.

Those making important decisions are relied upon to exercise good judgement and respect counterparts in the system that, as a whole, is supposed to hold the public interest in the highest regard.

We have been let down more than once this past year by those wielding the office and authority. This most recent is a crushing indictment of the administration of justice in this territory, this country.

Bravo, Hugh. Well said. All those with insight into the system will know this, and more. It is indeed time to hold unaccountable prosecutors to account. If they acted accountably, the need for mechanisms to compel accountability would not arise.

Helen Lu, Deakin

Achievements of the ‘invisible man’

I WAS so surprised to receive in my mailbox the other day a flyer from David Smith MP, the invisible man from the Bean electorate.

Of course he was so proud of the Albanese government achievements since the election, but did not mention anything he had done during that time for his electorate, mainly because he had not done a thing.

In the picture on the flyer I think I can see palm trees in the background, that could be one of our holiday islands.

Hope all the people that voted for him are very happy with what he achieved last year.

Looking forward to a flurry of things done for the Tuggeranong valley in the New Year.

Athol O’Hare, Kambah

Government silent on soft-plastic solutions

BEING a keen re-cycler, it’s a shame the amount of soft-plastic that now goes in the rubbish bin since the cessation of the REDcycle soft-plastic “collection bins” located at the local shops.

I am surprised here in Canberra, particularly with the overzealous Greens, the ACT government hasn’t introduced an alternative collection method – even just a temporary one until a more permanent solution is found. Hopefully, the scheme will get back-up and running soon.

When I think of an “environmentally friendly” government, some action on an issue like this comes to mind and is worth spending money on – but perhaps there is no money left with the mind-boggling cost of fixed rail?

Bjorn Moore, Gowrie

Whitlam’s lot knew about toilets

IRONIC that its the 50th anniversary election of the Whitlam Labor government.

His government was alert to the importance of public hygiene and waste. It spent tens of millions on sewage work in western Sydney and Brisbane.

Our local mob of Labor idiots can’t sewer a park.

The muddled development (Paul Costigan, CN December 1) of children’s parks with no toilets is pathetic, demeaning of the ratepayer, of the parents and children.

Nothing has been learned from the West Basin Park fiasco.

Christopher Ryan, Watson

Use inner wisdom, not drugs

I AM writing to agree with Prof Stuart Reece on his cannabis letter (“Colorado cannabis experiment a ‘disaster'”, CN November 17).

I spent my young days in the early ’70s in Melbourne and witnessed people go downhill on the use of this drug.

When we consider a view of being progressive, is it?

Where is our collective common sense? When we have a legal

drug in alcohol, which ruins lives, why add another one?

Let’s get back to wisdom and not senseless idealism.

Humans have an inner wisdom, let us use it.

Phillip Frankcombe, O’Connor